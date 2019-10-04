About this product
Genetics: Sunset Sherbert X Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookie
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 18-27% THC
Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks), Mid October outdoor
Average Yield: < 0.5 Oz/Ft² (< 150 g/m²) indoor, 450 – 550 g/m² outdoor
Growing Notes: AKA Gelato #41. Strong and prominent lateral branching creates very even bud development. Dense bud formation results in great flower production into secondary and third layers of canopy. Stronger feeding regimes are recommended though the plant is modest in the consumption of nitrogen to maintain its dark green expression. Great for both arid and humid climates thanks to high climatic versatility. Manicuring fan leaves from primary layers of the canopy will create deeper light penetration. Outdoors, single cage support is sufficient though thinning of fan leaves is required for better penetration of light in later flowering stages.
Flower Notes: The flower has a pine-cone structure with purple lavender hues, large, crystal-laden bracts, and distinct, well-proportioned orange pistils.
Flavor Profile: hazelnuts, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate
Terpene Profile: Pulegone, Pinene and Phellandrene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene
Medical Effects: Aids with chronic pain, depression, fatigue, mood swings, nausea, and stress
About this strain
Coming from the Sherbinskis Gelato lineup, Bacio Gelato is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. With such big names influencing its genetics, Bacio Gelato comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, Bacio Gelato is one of the most potent strains in the Gelato lineup. Grab Bacio Gelato for a late night session or a lazy day with minimal plans.
Bacio Gelato effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.