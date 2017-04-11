About this product
Genetics: Blue Bubble Juice X Dominia
Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica
Average Test: 18-22% THC
Time To Flower: 49-56 days (7-8 weeks)
Average Yield: High plants can grow very tall and may not fare well indoors. In order to be cultivated outdoors, the strain requires a semi-humid climate with daytime temperatures in the 70-80 degree Fahrenheit range.
Flower Notes: deep forest green leaves and dark purple covered flowers, colorful buds are medium in size, with white trichrome dots that can make them dense
Flavor Profile: Earthy, Grape, Sweet, Fruity, Woody
Medical Effects: Energy, Relaxation, social, Aids with Anxiety, Depression, Focus
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
About this strain
Black Mamba, also known as "Black Mamba #6," is an indica marijuana strain thought to be a cross of Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina. This strain features dark green and dense nugs that have a strong perfume aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from. Black Mamba is believed to be named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage.
Black Mamba effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.