About this product
Genetics: Blackberry Kush X Fire Lady
Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica
Average Test: 19-25% THC
Time To Flower: 65-70 (8-9 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: plants can be successfully cultivated indoors or out, with outdoor success calling for a semi-humid climate with daytime temperatures in the 70s (Fahrenheit). The strain tends to have a squat and bushy silhouette with strong lateral branching patterns. In order to bring out the purple potential in the flowers, gardeners should expose their crops to cold (but not freezing) temperatures just before flowering begins.
Flower notes: large, colorful flowers. They adhere in an elongated formation that ends in a rounded tip, giving the buds a bullet-like appearance. these colorful buds are covered in hairy orange pistils and cloudy white trichomes.
Flavor Profile: less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit
Medical Effects: happy, hungry, talkative, Aids with Anxiety, Pain, Stress
Breeder: Purple Caper Seeds
About this strain
Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.