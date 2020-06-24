About this product
60% Indica
20-25% THC
63-70 (9-10 weeks) Time to Flower
Average Yield
Can be grown indoors or outdoors, although outdoor growing calls for a moderate to warm climate with consistent daytime temperatures in the 70 to 74 degree Fahrenheit range. Indoor growing conditions can be more deliberately controlled, and the short to medium-height plants can take well to limited spaces -- especially if growers do some limited bending and pruning early in the vegetative stage. Growers should also regularly trim away the broad fan leaves that grow at the top of plants in order to let light and air reach the lower flowering nodes. Bringing out this strain’s signature colors requires “shocking” the plant by exposing it to some colder than average temperatures just before flowering begins.
About this strain
Blue Cookies, also known as "Blue GSC" and "Blue Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.
