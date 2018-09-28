About this product
Genetics: Purple Thai X Afghan
Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica
Average Test: 16-24% THC
Time To Flower: (8-10 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Blueberry can be grown indoors or outdoors, but outdoor growing demands restrictive conditions like moderate humidity and consistent daytime temperatures between 72 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Plants are well-suited to indoor cultivation, as they grow short and bushy -- rarely exceeding 3.5 feet in height -- with strong lateral branching.
Flower Notes: A large producer under optimum conditions, that produces dense bud with red, purple and finally blue hues that usually cure to a lavender blue. long side branchesthat develop hravy, sticky trichome-laden buds sporting medium to large calyxes.
Flavor: Blueberry, Berry, sweet
Terpene Profile: Myrcene
Medical Effects: Sleepy, hungry, relaxed, aids with Stress, Pain, Anxiety
Breeder: DJ Short
About this strain
Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.