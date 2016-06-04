About this product
Genetics: Blueberry X Purple Panty Dropper
Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica
Average Test: 18-22% THC
Time To Flower: 7-8 weeks, early october outdoor
Average Yield: 12 to 16 ounces per square meter indoor, 16+ ounces outdoor
Growing Notes: The plant feels best in Mediterranean climates, receiving a lot of sun and warmth. Blueberry Muffin is difficult to grow indoors because it is so tall. The Screen of Green method works best. This strain is more difficult to care for, so it takes experience.
Flower Notes: uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. the flower usually has a purple tint, and the bud structure of this cultivar is very recognizable in shape.
Flavor: Creamy, blueberry, fruity, berry, earthy
Terpene Profile: terpinolene, ocimene, and pinene.
Medical Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Hungry, Uplifted. Aids with depression, anxiety, and heart disease
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.