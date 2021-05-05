About this product
Genetics: Mendo Breath X SinMint Cookies
Indica Dominant
Average Test: 22-24% THC
Time To Flower: 53-62 days
Average Yield: 450-850g Per square meter
Growing Notes: One of the advantages of the Breath Mints cannabis plant is that it’s suitable for growing indoors and outdoors, without significant changes in height and yield.
Flower Notes: dark, purply dense nugs have beautiful clear crystalize trichomes decorating the entire flower. Stunningly golden-orange hairs adorn this almost inky blue bud in a way that reminds you of melted gold. The sweet caramel and vanilla hints added to the earthy mint refresh your nose and makes for an exciting flavor burn.
Flavor Profile: menthol, chestnut, rose
Terpene Profile: Ocimene, Hulumene, and Linalool
Medical Effects: sleepy, tingly, euphoric, Aids with Insomnia, Stress, Pain
Breeder: Sin City Seeds
About this strain
Breath Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Breath Mints - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.