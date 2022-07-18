About this product
GeneticsL OG Kush X Strawberry Diesel
Indica / Sativa: 60% Sativa
Average Test: 20-29% THC
Time To Flower: (8-10 weeks), October outdoor
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Bruce Banner grows well in either indoor or outdoor gardens. Bruce Banner can take colder temperatures than most, but keeping this strain content is key to its quality yield. Indoors, protect the buds by keeping humidity down, and outdoors, plant in areas free of fall rains. This hybrid performs best in temperatures between 65 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Flower Notes: bright and potent green shades, the Bruce Banner strain is healthy and alive, mixed with brassy orange pistils that curl and twist amongst the trichome and resin-laden sugar leaves.
Flavor Profile: Candy, earthy, fruity, strawberry, sweet
Terpene Profile: Diesel, sweet, with floral and fruity undertones.
Medical Effects: Energy, euphoria, happiness, aids with Chronic Pain, fatigue, stress
Breeder: Delta 9 Labs
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.