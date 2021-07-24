About this product
Genetics: Wedding Cake X Wedding Crasher
Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica
Average THC: 20-27% THC
Time To Flower: 60-65 days
Average Yield: Moderate
Growing Notes: This plant can be grown both indoors as well as outdoors.
Flower Notes: These buds have a deep purple hue and forest green leaves, contrasted by bright orange pistils. You will also see a thick coating of trichomes covering the buds. frost coated light green buds have purple notes with bright and fruity tones
Flavor Profile: tea, lime, chemical
Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene
Medical Effects: elevate mood, offer pain relief, aids with stress and anxiety.
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
About this strain
Cake Crasher is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Wedding Crasher (aka Wedding Crashers). The result is a wedding-worthy strain that will help you relax and unwind your stress away. This strain produces euphoric effects that make consumers feel hazy and creative. With continued use, Cake Crasher will put you into a sedated state and locked to the sofa. For this reason, you'll want to reserve this strain for late afternoon or evening hours. In terms of flavor, Cake Crasher tastes sweet and gassy with an aroma that is irresistibly fruity. With a THC level hovering around 22%, medical marijuana turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Growers say Cake Crasher flowers into fluffy, pointed buds with light green and dark purple foliage. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
