Genetics: Royal Highness X Old School Cookies X Humboldt Reserve OG
Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica
Average Test: 20-25% THC
Time to Flower: 60 days
Average Yield: High
Flower Notes: Caramel Cream flowers into extremely sticky buds with dark green foliage, amber hairs, and crystal trichomes.
Growing Notes: The growth, bud structure, THC level, disease, pest, and mold resistance were all great, but the terpenes sealed the deal.
Flavor Notes: herbal flavor profile with undertones of nutty salted caramel. fuel-forward, with diesel notes
Terpene Profile: myrcene
Medical Effects: sleepy, relaxed, hungry, aids with pain, anxiety, and fatigue, depression, stress
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Caramel Cream is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Royal Highness with Old School Cookies and Humboldt Reserve OG. This strain offers long-lasting and euphoric effects that instantaneously lift your spirit and improve your mood. With myrcene as the dominant terpene of Caramel Cream, you can expect an herbal flavor profile with undertones of nutty salted caramel. The aroma is fuel-forward, with diesel notes shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Caramel Cream to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and fatigue. Caramel Cream features a high THC level of 20%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers with a high tolerance level. This strain pairs best with activities that require creative thinking or introspective thought. According to growers, Caramel Cream flowers into extremely sticky buds with dark green foliage, amber hairs, and crystal trichomes. This strain has an average flowering time of 60 days and easily produces an impressive bud structure. Caramel Cream was originally bred by Humboldt Seed Company and was the winner of 2018's Phenotype Mega Hunt competition. If you have smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caramel Cream before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.