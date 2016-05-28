About this product
Derived from Hemp
Indica /Sativa: Sativa Dominant
Average Test: 1% THC 12% CBD
Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks)
Average Yield: Average
Growing Notes: Plants have a bushy, indica-like shape. The hemp in this strain’s genetics centuries for is less finicky than cannabis and can thrive in some harsh conditions. Flower Notes: Flowers of this hemp-descended strain have a sativa appearance, with long, tapered buds and olive green leaves. Those accustomed to more psychoactive strains will notice that Charlotte’s Web has relatively few pistils and, due to the near-absence of THC-laden trichomes, very little stickiness.
Flavor Profile: pine, woody, sage, lemongrass
Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Linalool, alpha-pinene
Medical Effects: focused, uplifted, relaxed, aids with Pain, Stress, Anxiety
Breeder: Stanley Brothers of Colorado
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.