Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica
Average Test: 18-30% THC
Time To Flower: (7-8 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Chem Cookies will thrive inside, outdoors, or in a greenhouse environment. Chem Cookies typically reaches a medium height and plants are generally very resistant to mold and mildew.
Chem Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog #4 and GSC. Chem Cookies is cereberal and provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode. Because this strain can make you feel extremely stoned, Chem cookies is ideal for experienced consumers with a high tolernace for THC. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors with notes of coffee and sweet plums. Growers say Chem Cookies produces beautiful and tightly packed buds with lime green and purple accents.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.