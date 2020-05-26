About this product
Genetics: Purple Punch X Cherry AK-47
Sativa Dominant
Average Test: 18-24% THC
Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Cherry Punch is a large plant that needs ample space; therefore, you must plan effectively. In general, the plant is quite versatile. It grows well both indoors and outdoors. It’s fairly typical in terms of difficulty and has average resistance against pests and mold. Although beginners might find some challenge from it, its large nugs make it worth the effort.
About this strain
Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs.
Cherry Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
*Take $49 off your first order with exclusive code "Leafly22"!*
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.