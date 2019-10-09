About this product
Genetics: Blackberry Kush x Chocolate Kush
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 20-25% THC
Time To Flower: (7-8 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Chocolate Hash is quite resistant to different conditions. The short, bushy plants take on a Christmas tree shape and are easily grown indoors. It is recommended that growers prune any low-growing fan leaves to encourage the development of calyxes that form at the base of the plant.
Flower Notes: Buds are iced-out with trichomes with a light green coloration.
Flavor: Semi-sweet-savory, with berry, cocoa, and nutty notes that complement its earthy nose.
Terpene Profile: humelene
Medical Effects: Aids with depression, a loss of appetite, Anxiety.
Breeder: Purple Caper Seeds
About this strain
Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus.
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.