About this product
Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 X Tangle
Indica / Sativa: 70% Sativa
Average Test: 17-24% THC
Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: The strain can be grown indoors or out, although success outdoors calls for a semi-humid climate with consistent daytime sunlight and temperatures in the 70 to 80 degree Fahrenheit range. If grown indoors, this strain flowers offers a higher than average yield of flowers.
About this strain
Citrus Sap is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two famous strains, GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue #4) and Tangie. The effects of Citrus Sap are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain can improve your mood while allowing your body to relax. Citrus Sap is 19% THC, making it a great strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain puts out a pungent aroma and tastes like sweet mandarin oranges. Medical marijuana patients choose Citrus Sap to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into pointed bright green nugs with frosted trichome tips. Citrus Sap produces a high yield, and growers can expect a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. This strain has an average flowering time of 65-70 days. Citrus Sap was originally bred by Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics.
Citrus Sap effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.