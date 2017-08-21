About this product
Genetics: Skunk X Big Bud
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 15-20% THC
Time To Flower: (6-7 weeks), Early October Outdoor
Average Yield: 625g per metre squared indoor, 1300g per plant outdoor
Growing Notes: Critical Plus has Indica-like plants that are bushy and easily grown indoors. Although somewhat susceptible to mold, this strain has a very high yield that may balance out any loss of flowers.
Flower Notes: nugs are very long and thin and feature orange pistils along with fine amber-colored trichomes.
Flavor Profile: lemon, mustard, hashish, hazelnut, and apricot, woody, pine, pungent, citrus
Terpene Profile: Pine, citrus
Medical Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Energetic, Uplifted, Creative, Aids with Stress, Pain, Depression, Headaches, Cramps
Breeder: Dinafem Seeds
Critical Plus (or Critical +) is a cross of Skunk and Big Bud that won the first Highlife Cup in Barcelona and has gone on to find a small but loyal following in regions of the USA, particularly the PNW and Desert SW. This fast growing strain produces huge yields of dense, extremely resinous flowers with an intense aroma of skunk and citrus. Featuring a delicious lemon-lime flavor, Critical Plus is a great mood enhancer, giving users a pleasant, creative head high along with a deeply relaxing body buzz. This strain may be potentially useful in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, fibromyalgia, and migraines.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.