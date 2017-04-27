About this product
Genetics: Chemdawg 91 X SFV OG Kush
Indica / Sativa: 60% Sativa
Average Test: 20-25% THC
Time To Flower: (8-10 weeks)
Average Yield: Average
Growing Notes: hardy plant that can grow in a variety of setups, both indoor and outdoor. It also flourishes with hydroponics. The plant generally grows to a medium height, producing medium to high yields depending on the favorability of the growing conditions. Deadhead’s adaptability and ease of growing makes it an ideal choice for novice growers.
About this strain
Deadhead OG, also known as "Dead Head," "Deadhead OG Kush," and "Deadhead," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog 91 with SFV OG Kush. Deadhead OG, is beloved by experienced cannabis consumers for its high potency and reliability to produce a long-lasting body high. The effects are cerebral, physically stimulating and mentally relaxing. Those who are new to cannabis or have a low THC tolerance should use caution with DeadHead OG. This strain pairs best with lazy activities, like watching TV or playing video games. Consumers say Deadhead OG tastes hearty, with notes of pine and earth. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 63 days.
Deadhead OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.