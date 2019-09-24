About this product
Genetics: Charlotte's Web X Ms. Universe
Indica / Sativa: Sativa Dominant
Average Test: 8-11% THC : 8-9% CBD 1.5:1 CBD:THC
Time To Flower: (9 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Plants grow with a lot of vigor and may require extra staking/training. Medical Effects: Euphoric, Giggly, Aroused, Sleepy, Calm ,Tingly, Energetic, Happy, Relaxed, Sedated, aids with Multiple sclerosis, Glaucoma, Fatigue, Muscle spasms, Anxiety, Depression, Hypertension, Ptsd, Stress, Insomnia
Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Divina Obscura is a well-balanced, CBD-rich cross of Charlotte’s Web and Ms. Universe. This sativa-dominant strain exhibits a 5:1 CBD:THC ratio and blooms with beautiful trichome-caked flowers. Created with therapeutic intent, Divina Obscura is said to help reduce seizures and aid with sleep.
About this brand
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.