About this product
South African Durban Posion (African X Cherry Pie X Platinum Cookies)
Indica / Sativa: 100% Sativa
Average Test: 15-25% THC
Time to Flower: (8-9 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Because of its hardy and time-tested genetics, Durban Poison is a good grow for newcomers to cultivation. It can reach 12 feet in height, and as such, can be successfully grown outdoors in warm, semi-humid climates with consistent daily temperatures between 72 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Indoor growers will want to tame Durban Poison’s height by bending and pruning the spindly branches early on in the vegetative stage. Thanks to its time-tested cultivation and internationally-engineered genetics, this strain flowers remarkably quickly for a sativa.
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Durban Poison effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.