About this product
Genetics: Northern Lights X Haze
Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica
Average Test: 18-30% THC 1% CBD
Time To Flower: (6-8 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: When grown indoors, Dutch Treat can be controlled through trimming and topping of fan leaves to remain relatively bushy, reaching heights of up to 5 feet. If grown outside in a warm, temperate climate, though, Dutch Treat can climb much higher; as plants shoot up, growers may need to use stakes to keep branches standing upright before they begin to flower. If growing outdoors, cultivators should plan on keeping plants in a climate that doesn’t waver beyond the ideal range of 72 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
About this strain
Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.
Dutch Treat effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
*Take $49 off your first order with exclusive code "Leafly22"!*
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.