Genetics: OG Kush X San Fernando Valley OG Kush
Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica
Average Test: 20-25% THC
Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks), mid to late october outdoor
Average Yield: 14oz / m² indoor, 15oz / plant outdoor
Growing Notes: You can cultivate Fire OG weed both indoors and outdoors, with indoor methods being vastly preferable. However, if you live in a warm, sunny, Mediterranean climate, then this strain will also thrive outdoors. OG genetics respond best when fed a high level of nutrients. Experienced growers recommend Calmag and phosphorous especially.
Flower Notes: Featuring potent, densely-packed buds with blazingly bright red and orange streaks, Fire OG is reminiscent of a rampaging California wildfire. Its pistils are long and curly and consist of burnt, vibrant orange. They add a beautiful accent to the overall appearance of the weed’s nuggets. Additionally, the buds look as if dipped in a fresh coat of snow, glistening and frosty. This heavy resinous coating of trichomes accentuates Fire OG’s more vibrant colors.
Flavor Profile: hints of spice and lemony citrus. This strain also has some intense, earthy flavors with hints of pine and herbs.
Terpene Profile: earthy, pungent, citrus, herbal, pine, spicy, sweet
Medical Effects: relaxed, euphoric, happy, uplifted, sleepy, Aids with stress, depression, pain, insomnia, nausea
Breeder: Alter Ego Genetics
Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.