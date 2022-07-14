About this product
Genetics: Super Lemon Haze X Exodus Cheese
Indica / Sativa: 60% Sativa
Average Test: 21% THC
Time To Flower: (9-11 weeks)
Average Yield: 750 gr/m2 indoor, 1000 gr/plant outdoor
Growing Notes: medium to tall plant with long branches such that its structure is suitable for both SCROG and LST (low-stress training) cultivation methods. warm or temperate climate regions where the winter weather will not have set in too early preventing a successful maturation. In this environment, these plants will grow tall and their branches will need to be provided with some form of support to prevent them from snapping.
Flower Notes: The nugs of Franco’s Lemon Cheese are rounded with a pointed tip, almost like a spade shape. Its predominant color is a bright, almost neon green, with rich purple undertones and spots of orange amber pistils. It is finished with a sparkly layer of amber-hued crystal trichomes.
Flavor: Cheese, Lemon, perfume
Terpene Profile: Citrus, Cheese, Earthy & Pungent
Medical Effects: Powerful, Stimulating, Talkative, Euphoric, Energetic, Uplifted & Creative. aids in Lack of Appetite, Pain
Breeder: Franco Loja
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.