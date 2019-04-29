About this product
Genetics: OG Kush X Durban Poison
Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica
Average Test: 25-28% THC 1% CBD
Time to Flower: 60-70 days, mid october outdoor
Average Yield: 10 oz / m² indoor, 10 oz+ / plant outdoor
Growing Notes: Girl Scout Cookies are produced in short to medium height plants, with sturdy branches and bright green leaves. When grown in cooler settings, it produces a purplish bud that are rich in density and slightly crystallized.
All-round a very resistant strain to mildew and pests, growing GSC is more about creating an environment where it can flourish stress-free with enough space for it to branch out. Girl Scout Cookies when grown outdoors needs a lot of warmth and sunshine to thrive. This means it is best kept in a mediterranean climate with a balmier atmosphere.
Flower Notes: bright green with a lot of purple throughout the leaves and flower buds. Just like indicas, its also fairly short, dense and bushy.
Flavor Notes: Fruity, diesel, skunky, mint, Sweet, earthy, pungent, lemon, mint, spicy, herbal
Medical Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted, Creative, aids with Stress, Pain, Depression, Insomnia, Lack of appetite
Breeder: Cookie Family
About this strain
From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.
Forum Cut Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.