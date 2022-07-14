About this product
Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 X Chernobyl
Indica / Sativa: 70% Sativa
Average Test: 18-30% THC
Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks)
Yield: Moderate
Growing Notes: can be cultivated indoors or out, although outdoor success calls for a semi-humid, Mediterranean-like climate. Plants tend to grow tall and branchy and may need to be pruned back early in the vegetative stage in order to fit in limited indoor spaces.
Flower Notes: Flowers of Gorilla Glue #12 stand out with their large size and relatively solid formation. The buds, which tend to have a tapered, pinecone-like shape, have small leaves that curl tightly inward toward their central stems. The leaves themselves are a deep mossy green and are twisted through with curly orange pistils. Finally, translucent white trichomes cover both the inner and outer nooks and crannies of these dense flowers.
Flavor: fruity notes, similar to fermented vegetable matter, deeply nutty, diesel, coffee with a bit of a skunky.
Terpene Profile: caryophyllene, Limonene and myrcene.
Medical Effects: Focused, relaxed, social, aids in depression, migranes and pain Breeder: unknown
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.