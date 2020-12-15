About this product
Genetics: Sour Diesel X Chem's Sister X Sour Dubb X Chocolate Diesel
Indica / Sativa: 65% Sativa
Average Test: 18-25% THC
Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks), Mid October outdoor
Average Yield: 18 ounces per square meter planted indoors, 21 oz/plant outdoor
Growing Notes: Original Glue will do wonders with a SCROG (screen of green) style grow as the plants will be fast to fill your garden space, especially if grown hydroponically. Giving all the buds an equal chance for full sunlight will guarantee the entire plant reaches its peak potential while supporting its beautiful colas.
Flower Notes: Gorilla Glue # 4 flowers are extremely compact and resinous.
Flavor: Earthy, pungent, pine, diesel, coffee, chemical
Terpene Profile: Pungent, Pine, earthy
Medical Effects: Relaxed, happy, euphoric, mildly uplifted, joyful and energetic, creativity. Aids with anxiety, stress, or depression. When used in moderate doses it produces soft, soothing, and relaxing effects.
Breeder: Joesy Whales
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.