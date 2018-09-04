About this product
Genetics: Purple Elephant X Chemdawg Sour Diesel
Indica / Sativa: 60% Sativa
Average Test: 16-22% THC 1% CBD
Time To Flower: 72 days, mid october outdoor
Average Yield: 12 ounces per square meter indoor, 16 ounces or more per plant outdoor. Growing Notes: If you choose to cultivate this strain indoors, note that it thrives in a hydroponics setup. Consider using a grow tent because it doesn’t grow much taller than four feet. You can easily keep it under control via regular trimming.
Flower Notes: The purple coloring is there but is far from the standout feature. The trichomes actually obscure your view of the resinous buds, although you get to see plenty of orange pistils.
Flavor: Sweet, fruity, candy, berry, grape
Terpene Profile: beta-myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, limonene, beta-pinene and alpha-pinene
Medical Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted, Euphoric, Tingly. Aids with Stress, Pain, Depression, Lack of appetite, Headaches
About this strain
Grape Stomper, more commonly known as "Sour Grapes" is a craft hybrid marijuana strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy.
Grape Stomper effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.