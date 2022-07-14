About this product
Genetics: Garlic (GMO) Cookies X Banana Punch
Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant
Average Test: 20-25% THC
Time To Flower: 63 days indoor, Mid-October outdoor
Average Yield: 450 grams of elegant buds per square meter indoor
Growing Notes: A relatively easy to grow marijuana strain, this marijuana clone can be grown indoors and outdoors but tends to favor sunny growing season conditions. Your best bet is probably to grow indoors using hydroponic systems with a powerful grow light.
Flower Notes: massive buds are loosely packed but frostier
Flavor: diesel and skunky, sweet and sour aroma with intense flavor, Sweet
Tropical, Pungent, Sour
Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene
Medical Effects: relaxed, happy, euphoric and uplifted, aids in conditions such as stress, depression and anxiety
Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.