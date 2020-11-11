About this product
Genetics: Gelato #41 X Triangle Kush
Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica
Average Test: 19-22% THC
Time To Flower: 10 weeks
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Gushers hasn’t been around for very long so reports from growers are less plentiful than some of the industry staples. We know the strain grows laterally, rather than tall, so growers have to be ready to harvest multiple colas per plant and manage foliage that grows bushy and low to the ground. It’s also a bit of a late bloomer. Gushers grows slow and bushy so we don’t recommend high-stress pruning techniques or training. To get the most from your crop, instead try the Screen of Green method, or even lollipopping, which helps the plant focus on the branches on top. This gives you denser buds and less ground foliage. It will also help you manage mold, which bushier strains like Gushers are susceptible to.
About this strain
Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.
About this brand
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.