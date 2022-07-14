About this product
Genetics: Headband X The Original Haze
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 20-27% THC
Time To Flower: 62-78 days
Average Yield: Yield indoor1 - 2 Oz/Ft² (~ 400 g/m²)Yield outdoor15 - 20 Oz/plant (~ 550 g/plant)
Growing Notes: Because of its sturdy genetic profile, Headband produces versatile plants that can be grown by those with limited to moderate experience. It is not as vulnerable as many other strains to mold or disease; it can also withstand some degree of temperature variation. This heartiness makes Headband a solid outdoor crop in warm temperate climates. In order to let light reach low-growing flowering nodes, growers should attempt to trim any broad fan leaves -- but they may not find many, due to this strain’s low leaf-to-bud ratio.
Flavor: Blueberry, Tobacco, Cheese, Sage, Pungent
Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Carene
Medical Effects: uplifting, head-focused. Aids with Muscle spasms, Muscular dystrophy, Addadhd, Depression, Fibromyalgia
Breeder: Unknown
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.