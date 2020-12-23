About this product
Genetics: Gelato #33 X Wedding Cake
Indica / Sativa: 75% Indica
Average Test: 20-25% THC
Time To Flower: 8-9 weeks
Growing Notes: plants grow to about 3-6 feet tall and are more ideal for growing indoors, but can also be grown outdoors.
Flower Notes: deep purples, orange and silver pistols. plenty of crystals and orange and silver pistols
Flavor Notes: Citrus, sweet, vanilla, earthy
Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Valencene, Geraniol, Camphene, and Phellandrene
Medical Effects: Uplifting, Social, Relaxing, Aids with Stress, Insomnia
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.