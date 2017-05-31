About this product
Genetics: Blue Dream X L.A. Confidential
Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica
Average Test: 18-23% THC
Time to Flower: 8-10 weeks
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: The bud is said to be an easy grow for newcomers to cultivation, as it is particularly resistant to mold. It can be grown indoors or out, although outdoor success calls for a semi-humid, Mediterranean-like climate. Predominantly indica genes means that plants will grow short and bush; growers should regularly trim away any fan leaves that could block light and air from stimulating low-growing flowering nodes. Finally, growers looking to bring out Jager’s full dark purple potential should expose their crops to nighttime temperatures that are 10 to 15 degrees colder than average, just before flowering begins.
Jager, also known as "Jagermeister," "Jager Kush," and "JGR" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing LA Confidential and Blue Dream. This strain produces full-body effects that are relaxing but not sedating. Jager tastes and smells like black licorice. This strain was named after the dark acloholic beverage from Germany. Jager is best enjoyed during the evening hours.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.