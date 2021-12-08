About this product
Genetics: Mendo Breath X Dosidos
Indica / Sativa: 90% Indica
Average Test: 30-33% THC
Time To Flower: 65-76 days
Average Yield: 1 - 2 Oz/Ft ( 400 g/m²) indoor, 15 - 20 Oz/plant (~550 g/plant) outdoor Growing Notes: Plants stretch to medium-tall heights and might require some pruning. Flower Notes: The buds are very densely covered with trichomes. You will only see a green color breaking through with orange hairs through them.
Flavor: floral,earthy flavor. sweet, berry, fruity taste.
Terpenes: limonene, Caryophyllene, bisabolol
Medical Effects: Aids with Chronic pain, Cramps, Depression, Fatigue, Muscle spasms Breeder: Unknown
About this strain
Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.