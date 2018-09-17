About this product
Genetics: Durban Poison X OG Kush X Cherry Pie
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 20-25% THC
Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks)
Average Yield: Average
Flower Notes: Buds are dense with lots of crystals and purple hues.
Growing Notes: It can be successfully cultivated indoors or outdoors, although outdoor growing requires consistently warm and humid conditions with daytime temperatures between 72 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Unsurprisingly, Key Lime Pie’s plants have a bushy indica shape, with strong lateral branching. Growers should practice “topping” in the vegetative stage, which involves trimming light-blocking fan leaves that grow at the top of the plant in order to encourage maximum flowering in the lower branches. To bring out this strain’s eye-catching purple colors, growers may also want to artificially “shock” the plants by exposing them to cold just before flowering occurs.
About this strain
Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures.
About this brand
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.