Genetics: Jungleboys Lemon X Legend Orange Apricot F2
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 20-22% THC
Time To Flower: 56-63 days (8-9 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Lemon Apricot shows a vigorous growth, with a marked vertical development producing branches with medium-long internodal distances. A shrub-like plant that adapts well to pruning methods such as topping. This technique encourages branch development that quickly fill the cultivation space. Cultivated outdoors, it is an easy to cultivate plant that can reach a large size when a good substrate amount and balanced nutrition is provided.
Lemon Apricot is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Apricot - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.