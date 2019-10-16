About this product
Genetics: Lemon Skunk X Cookies & Cream
Indica / Sativa: 70% Sativa
Average Test: 18-28% THC
Time To Flower: 8-9 weeks, Early October outdoor
Average Yield: 32oz / m2 indoor
Growing Notes: The strain can be grown indoors or outdoors in a humid, Mediterranean-like climate. Plants are on the taller side and may require indoor growers to keep their height in check with occasional pruning. Nitrogen supplement recommended
Flower Notes: fiery, orange hairs and prominent crystals.
Flavor Profile: Fruity, herbal, spicy, minty, pine-scented, citrus
Terpene Profile: terpinolene, Caryophyllene, pinene
Medical Effects: Energetic, euphoric, relaxed, uplifted, aids with Depression, stress, nausea, cramps
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
About this strain
Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue Pie," is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Made from a sweet and zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream, this pungent strain emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. At the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue effects offer uplifting and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.
Lemon Meringue effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.