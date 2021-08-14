About this product
Genetics: Lemon Skunk X Cheese
Indica / SativaL 70% Sativa
Average Test: 18-20% THC
Time To Flower: 10 weeks
Yield: High
Growing Notes:The Lemon Pound Cake strain vegetation period can be kept to a minimum as growth is so vigorous, but step back once the flowering cycle has begun. You may need more help, as towards the end of the flowering time, the giant buds’ sheer weight will overwhelm the branches. It grows squat and bushy but has a large yield. This strain is robust, producing huge colas covered with pistils along each internode. This gives it very large colas, which are covered in wispy yellow pistils. The colas are so large that the buds can collapse under their own weight without support.
Flavor: sweet, earthy, and citrus flavor.
Terpene Profile: Humulene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene
Medical Effects: energizing, euphoria. increased energy and improved appetite. Aids in relieving stress, muscle spasms, Headaches and depression
Breeder: Heavyweight Seeds
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.