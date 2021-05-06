About this product
Indica / Sativa: 100% Indica
Average Test: 17-29% THC
Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks) late September to mid-October. (Outdoors)
Average Yield: 1 oz/ft2 indoor, 12 oz per plant outdoor
Gorwing Notes: The plant also has a short height so it is easy to grow it indoors as well as outdoors.
Flower Notes: Its long, narrow nugs are minty green, contrasted by shades of rich, deep purple and burnt amber pistils. Trichomes are thick and bulky, drenching every inch of the plant in a coating of crystalline goodness.
Flavor Profile: Sour citrus, fresh herbs, damp wood, pine, and diesel
Terpene Profile: beta-caryophyllene, beta-myrcene, and limonene
Medical Effects: Euphoric, Calm, Happy, Uplift, aids with chronic pain, sleep and digestive issues like nausea and appetite loss.
Breeder: ThugPug Genetics
About this strain
Meat Breath is an indica-dominant marijuana strain that crosses Meatloaf and the fabled Mendo Breath. Representing standard indicas today, it has deep purples, bright greens, orange hairs, and thick trichome coverage, making this flower striking in both color and contrast. And there is even more to this strain than just looks. This THC-dominant strain was designed to kick hard, so be mindful when dosing. For the experienced consumer, its effects will uplift your mood and bring a deep relaxation to your body, providing a gentle nudge to sleep. People report it useful for chronic issues surrounding pain and sleep. As the name suggests, Meat Breath has a reputation for being very pungent. It will smell earthy and sweet, but also give off a distinct diesel smell; to put it simply, it smells dank. Both the smell and the flavor tend to linger, so be sure to consider that when partaking.
Meat Breath effects
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.