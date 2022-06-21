About this product
Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica
Average Test: 18-20% THC
Time To Flower: 8-9 weeks, october outdoor
Average Yield: 10-12 ounces per square meter, 12 ounces per plant outdoor.
Growing Notes: highly recommendable as its an easy grow and flourishes both indoors and out. this plant thrives in a warm, dry, sunny climate akin to California.
flower notes: Mendo Breath plant produces a dense coating of heavily frosted, mint green buds. Growing prominently among them are bright orange pistils that complement the purple calyxes beautifully.
Flavor Profile: Lemon, Sweet, Vanilla, pepper
Medical Effects: Relaxation, sleep, sedation, spacy, cerebral, aids with insomnia, stress, pain, anxiety, sleep
Breeder: Gage Green Genetics
About this strain
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.