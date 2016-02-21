About this product
Genetics: White Widow X Sativa Haze
Indica / Sativa: 75% Sativa
Average Test: 18-21% THC
Time To Flower: (10 weeks), late October to early November outdoor
Average Yield: 23oz/ m2 indoor, 53oz/ plant outdoor
Growing Notes: Moby Dick can thrive in an indoor as well as an outdoor setting, but thrives the most in the great outdoors. Should you decide to cultivate it outdoors, you should consider keeping it in a warm and sunny Mediterranean environment, in order to maximize yields.
Flower Notes: The buds are dense and thick, as expected from a top-shelf marijuana strain. There are various shades of green ranging from light to dark, with dark orange pistils stretching and twirling in between the sugar leaves.
Flavor Profile: citrus, earthy, sweet
Terpene Profile: citrus, sweet, earthy, lemon, pine
Medical Effects: euphoric, happy, uplifted, energetic, relaxed, aids with stress, depression, fatigue, pain, lack of appetite
Breeder: Dinafem Seeds
Moby Dick is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Haze with White Widow. The effects of Moby Dick are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain makes them feel buzzy with a motivating head high. Moby Dick is 18% THC, making it a good choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain offers a vanilla-forward flavor profile, with strong undertones of eucalyptus. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients say they choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Moby Dick is a fan favorite among growers, thanks to its short flowering period and its natural resistance to mold. This strain was originally bred by Dinafem Seeds.
