About this product
Genetics: GMO X Grease Monkey
Indica/Sativa: Indica Dominant
Average Test: 20-28% THC
Time To Flower: 60-65 days, early October outdoor
Average Yield: High indoor, average outdoor
Growing Notes: Mr. Nasty can be grown indoors or outdoors, although indoor gardens will produce the best results.
Flower Notes: This bud has dense olive green nugs with brownish orange hairs and a coating of frosty white trichomes.
Flavor: diesel, skunk,Garlic, glue, gas
Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, alpha-Humulene
Medical Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Focused
Breeder: A.B.Seed Company
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.