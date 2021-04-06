About this product
Genetics: Ghost of Von Humboldt x Caramel Cream x Humboldt Frost
Indica / Sativa: 65% Indica
Average Test: 25-30% THC
Time To Flower: 8-9 weeks, Mid october outdoor
Average Yield: Very High
Flower Notes: lots of wonderful trichomes, big dense colas. army green buds are dense, coated in crystal trichomes and fuzzy amber hairs.
Flavor: chesnut, skunk, pine, Gassy smell, Diesel, Earthy, Pungent, Caramel
Terpenes: Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, and Linalool
Medical Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted, creative, relaxed. Aids with daily chronic pain and inflammation.
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Company
Notorious THC is a hybrid marijuana strain.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.