Genetics: Abula X Zkittlez
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 18-26% THC
Time To Flower: 65 days
Average Yield: Moderate
Growing Notes: known as a bit of a temperamental strain to grow, as it requires a lot of training and trimming before the flower cycle. Left on its own, the plant neglects its colas and produces a smaller crop, so this attention is necessary. When it does finish growing, it produces dense flowers coated in a layer of frosty trichomes. This means that mildew powder and mold can be common problems once the strain has flipped to the flower cycle, so you need to take precautions against those too. This means making sure your humidity levels are under control and keeping the colas upright in their netting, not leaning on a wall or other surface.
Now and Later, also known as "Now N' Later," is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain variety of Zkittlez. Now and Later gets its namesake from the famous candy and is sometimes known as Now N Later. Now and Later has a sweet, full flavor profile with aromas that are surprisingly earthy and spicy. Now and Later is a creeper strain, which means the high will slowly creep up on you instead of hitting you right away. At first, this strain comes on light and slow but will eventually put you in a sedated state. Growers say this strain comes in small nugs that are round and dotted with orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Now and Later for its ability to fight symptoms related to chronic pain and fatigue.
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.