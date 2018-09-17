About this product
Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies X Orange Juice
Indica/Sativa: 60% Indica
Average Test: 15-20% THC
Time To Flower: 7-9 weeks, Late September to early October
Average Yield: 12 ounces per square meter indoor and outdoor
Growing Notes: Orange Cookies can be successfully grown indoors or out, although, as with any cannabis strain, indoor grow operations afford more exacting control over ambient conditions. Growers should make sure they top off the short, bushy plants, trimming any broad fan leaves that could block light and air from reaching the lower branches.
Flower Notes: super dense, lumpy, and spade-shaped. The light minty green nugs are covered in fiery orange hairs and a sparse spattering of white crystal chunky trichomes and resin.
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Fruity, Spicy, Sweet
Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Beta-Mycerene, Beta-Caryophyllene
Medical Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Euphoric, Happy, Creative. Aids with headaches, nausea, chronic stress, anxiety, mild cases of depression, muscle aches, pains, spasms, and tremors.
Breeder: Franchise Genetics
About this strain
Orange Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice with the renowned Girl Scout Cookies. The result is a flavor-packed strain that will remind you of a sweet and juicy tangerine. The effects of Orange Cookies are calming and long-lasting. Consumers who smoke Orange Cookies say it provides a euphoric and cerebral head buzz that leaves you in a happy mood while your body remains relaxed. Orange Cookies is 18% THC, making it a suitable strain choice for cannabis consumers of all experience levels. According to growers, this strain flowers into compact buds that appear lumpy with light green foliage. The average price of an ounce of Orange Cookies ranges from $12 to $17. The dominant terpene of Orange Cookies is Terpinolene. According to Leafly users, medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Orange Cookies was originally bred by Franchise Genetics.
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.