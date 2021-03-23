About this product
Genetics: Tangie X Purple Punch
Indica / Sativa: Sativa Dominant
Average Test: 15-21% THC
Time To Flower: 65-70 days, Early October Outdoor
Average Yield: 400 grams per square foot indoor, and 400- 500 grams per plant outdoor Growing Notes: Orangeade produces a higher yield grown outdoors. Easy to grow, producing generous levels of dense, hard bud covered with crystals and orange hairs. With a California-type climate, you can easily grow Orangeade outdoors during the spring/summer months.
Flower Notes: Orangeade nugs are lime green with bright orange pistils and have a dusting of trichomes that give them a frosty appearance.
Flavor: spicy, fruity, strong citrusy taste
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene and Humulene.
Medical Effects: mood-boosting, for anxiety and depression. talkative and buzzy effects and body relaxation properties. pain-relieving properties, aids for mild pain, fatigue, and chronic stress.
Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics
About this strain
Orangeade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tangie and Purple Punch. This strain has a flavor profile featuring sweet citrus and floral notes. Orangeade is known to be a mood-boosting strain, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients fighting symptoms of anxiety or depression. Some say this strain may help curb your appetite due to the high levels of humulene - the primary terpene found in this strain. Orangeade has oval nugs that are light brown, dark green and frosted with trichomes.
Orangeade effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.