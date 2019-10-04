About this product
Genetics: NYC Diesel X Blackberry
Indica / Sativa: 90% Indica
Average Test: 18-22% THC
Time To Flower: 56-63 days
Average Yield: 0.5 - 1 Oz/Ft² (~ 300 g/m²) indoor,
10 - 15 Oz/plant (~ 400 g/plant) Outdoor
Growing Notes: Oregon Diesel prefers a cooler and wet climate. Flowers will get rather heavy and large, so be sure to keep an eye on them as they grow. Thankfully, a shorter grow season works well for those who can’t wait to smoke some of its powerful products.
Flower Notes: buds are purple and round-shaped, covered with auburn hairs, and bright pistils.
Flavor Profile: tropical fruit, lavender, and berries, earthy, sage, diesel
Terpene Profile: linalool, limonene, and myrcene
medical Effects: Aroused, Hungry, Relaxed, Tingly, Concentrated
Breeder: Homegrown Natural Wonders
About this strain
Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.
Oregon Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.