About this product
Genetics: London Pound Cake X Cush Mints
Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica
Average Test: 18-22% THC
Time To Flower: 9 weeks
Average Yield: Moderate
Growing NotesL Fast Veg / High Stretch. Large inter nodal spacing. Produces solid bud all the way through the canopy.
Flower Notes: Beautiful, frosty buds with hints of purple and orange. Great nose. The buds from this strain are short and bulky, with shades of golden brown that are brightened by frosty trichomes.
About this strain
Pancakes is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Pancakes is named after its delicious flavor and aroma which happens to smell just like a warm plate of pancakes. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a flavor profile that combines the taste of buttered, sweet berries and the batter-like smell of pancakes. The high you get from smoking Pancakes can be described as a relaxing head high. The buds from this strain are short and bulky, with shades of golden brown that are brightened by frosty trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Pancakes to help fight symptoms related to chronic stress and anxiety.
About this brand
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.