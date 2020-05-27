About this product
Genetics: Papaya X Purple Punch
Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica
Average Test: 18-29% THC
Time To Flower: 58-63 days
Average Yield: Moderate
Growing Notes: Pruning is a good idea, and the strain responds well to it, especially outdoors, where Papaya Punch is more susceptible to mold. Keep an eye on it. If you do, you can expect a heavy yield without too much stress. Consider the SCROG technique to give yourself a leg up on the strain’s feisty growth pattern. Growers recommend taking the dense tops and using outward trellis training to control some of the strain’s ambitious leaf and trichome production.
Flower Notes: The strain grows with hardly any space between its buds and nodes, growing densely as its heart-like green nugs come in and sprout their thick coat of opaque, milky-white trichomes, even on the fan leaves.
Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.