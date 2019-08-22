About this product
70% Indica
15% THC 15% CBD
(9-10 weeks)
High Yield
Plants of Pennywise can grow to medium height. The strain is suitable for indoor cultivation, although it has no issues with an outdoor garden; in fact, its strong landrace backbone (parent strain Harlequin is a mix of bud native to Colombia and Thailand) makes it resistant to an adverse growing condition like mold and mildew. Crops should be topped at least once by trimming away any broad, light-blocking fan leaves.
About this strain
Pennywise is a high-CBD indica cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper, a combination that lends this strain its killer clown name. Four phenotypes of this Stephen King-inspired strain exist, some of which have fingerlike buds while others appear more round. Notes of coffee and pepper lift from the purple-fringed flowers with undertones of lemon and bubblegum. Rich in the therapeutic compound CBD, Pennywise is especially effective in treating arthritis, PTSD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, and cancer symptoms. It contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, so the psychoactive effects are milder and more relaxing. Jack the Ripper’s cerebrally focused effects are detectable in Pennywise’s genes as euphoria and mental clarity take over with an invigorating buzz. Pennywise flowers in 60 to 67 days and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor gardens.
Pennywise effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.