About this product
Genetics: OG Kush
Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica
Average Test: 19-24% THC
Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: A resistant strain able to fight most common molds and mildew and tends to require minimal care and attention. Can be grown indoor and outdoor. It offers dense buds and grows relatively well indoors or outside. If you plan on growing it outdoors, make sure it is only exposed to a warm, Mediterranean climate. When cultivated outside, Pure Kush is ready for harvest by the beginning of October.
About this strain
Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.