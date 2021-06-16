About this product
Genetics: Purple Punch X Legend Orange Apricot
Indica / Sativa: 90% Indica
Average Test: 18-21% THC
Time To Flower: 70-75 days
Average Yield: Average
Growing Notes: Long inter-nodal spacing run up the stalk of the plant leading into dense mouthwatering naturalistic fruit terpenes. Wide internodal spacing, Sturdy bast fiber, Dense flower, Vigorous, Disease resistance
Flower Notes: remarkable appearance, with incredible trichome coverage, beautiful colas, and gorgeous, lush color of green and orange.
Flavor Profile: Apricot, Herbal, Mint
Terpene Profile: terpinolene, β-caryophyllene, α-humulene, myrcene, limonene, α-bisabolol
Medical Effects: Concentration, Colors Brighter, Time slowed down, Visual illusions
Breeder: Compound Genetics
About this strain
Purple Apricot effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Vibrant and Healthy Cannabis Clones Ship to your doorstep.
Since we began our work in the nursery industry in 2014, we have quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. SunClone is a newly founded company specializing in quality Cannabis genetics, that can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. We have strains suitable for every growing setup with a constantly evolving strain list and continuous pheno-hunts. Our favorite part of our work is collaborating with passionate growers, and documenting our collective processes to provide the most accurate and detailed information about our strains.
Other than our obsession with growing, propagating, and strain selection, we care about the product we offer and only provide the best quality clones. SunClone is the only option for top-tier genetics shipped right to your door.